Leeds Youngster Mallik Wilks Signs New Contract Keeping Him at Elland Road Until 2022

Leeds United prospect Mallik Wilks has signed a new contract with the Championship leaders, extending his stay at Elland Road until the summer of 2022.

Wilks came through the academy at Leeds to make his first team debut in January 2017, before gaining experience during a number of successful loan spells in the lower levels of the EFL.

Leeds announced Wilks' new contract on their official website, also confirming that the 20-year-old has extended his loan move to Doncaster Rovers until the end of the current season.

📰 | Mallik Wilks has signed a new deal at #LUFC keeping the young forward at Elland Road until June 2022 — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 1, 2019

Capable of playing on either wing or through the centre, Wilks has been in fine form so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists for Rovers in League One.

He was named in the EFL Team of the Week and named League One player of the weekend after scoring one and assisting another in Doncaster's 4-1 win at Walsall in September.

Wilks had previously spent time on loan at Accrington Stanley and Grimsby Town, earning a League Two winners' medal after making 18 appearances for Stanley last season as they were promoted to the third tier.

Doncaster manager Grant McCann has described Wilks as a flamboyant player who likes to showboat. He is known for both his pace and his physicality.

Wilks' only appearance for Leeds so far came against Sutton United in the fourth round of the 2016/17 FA Cup, when he came on as a second half substitute in a surprise defeat to the non-league team.