Valencia Eye Deal for West Ham's Javier Hernandez Amid Uncertainty Over Batshuayi Future

Valencia have shown an interest in signing West Ham striker Javier Hernandez on a loan deal, but it can only take place if the Spanish side can offload loanee Michy Batshuayi.

The Mexican has notched four times in the Premier League this term, and proved crucial to Manuel Pellegrini over the festive period, scoring three times last month.

According to Spanish newspaper Super Deporte, Valencia are keen on bringing the striker back to Spain, where he previously plied his trade with Real Madrid.

However, any deal for the striker would first require Batshuayi to leave the club, with the Spanish side unable to fund the wages for both goal scorers.

Valencia have struggled in the attacking third this term and have scored just 15 times in La Liga, the joint fewest in Spain's top flight, along with Huesca.

With Batshuayi failing to find his shooting boots on the Spanish shores, he could be offered out by Valencia before his loan deal expires in the summer. However, Chelsea have struggled to find potential suitors for the Belgium international's services, with Crystal Palace having already reportedly rejected a loan move for his services.

Furthermore, Manuel Pellegrini would likely be reluctant for his star striker to leave the club any time soon, with Felipe Anderson being the only West Ham player to have scored more goals this season than the Mexican.

With West Ham currently in the bottom half of the Premier League, they will want to retain the services of their best players as they hope to avoid a relegation battle come the end of the season.