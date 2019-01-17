Alvaro Morata 'Close' to Leaving Chelsea for Atletico Madrid as Gonzalo Higuain Nears Arrival

By 90Min
January 17, 2019

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata appears to be nearing an exit from the club and a return to his first club Atletico Madrid after reports of 'advanced talks' over a proposed January transfer.

The news comes as Chelsea are seemingly on the verge of signing Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, negotiations between Chelsea and Atletico, who re-signed Diego Costa from the Premier League side 18 months ago, are ongoing.

Meanwhile, journalist Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that the transfer is 'confirmed', with the 'last details and agreement' said to be 'so close'.

However, as yet it remains unclear as to what the terms of any deal would be. Chelsea's preference is said to be a permanent deal and they would apparently be looking for £45m.

Morata, who started his youth career at Atletico as a 13-year-old before later moving on to Getafe and city rivals Real, is said to want to return to Madrid.

The report from Sky Sports notes that the proposed move would hinge on Chelsea finding a replacement, but with Higuain now expected to be arriving that doesn't appear to be a problem.

Chelsea's priority in the January transfer window has been a new striker and manager Maurizio Sarri appears to have landed his first choice after previously working with Higuain at Napoli.

Chelsea fans will hope that Higuain brings a degree of consistency to the 'number nine' role at the club, with Morata flattering to deceive since his £60m move from Real Madrid in 2017. French veteran Olivier Giroud is the only other recognised striker in the first team squad.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Higuain has scored close to 300 goals since moving to Europe from River Plate as a teenager just over 12 years ago. He scored 36 of those in 35 Serie A games during one marvellous season under Sarri in 2015/16, prompting Juventus to pay Napoli €90m for his services.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message