Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Rojiblancos Take Advantage in Copa del Rey

Sevilla took an advantage in the Copa del Rey quarter-final, as they beat Barcelona 2-0 in the first leg on Wednesday evening.

A frustrating first half saw both sides fail to register a single shot on target, with the hosts especially frustrated with their fortunes.



Sevilla finally broke the deadlock just before the hour mark, as Pablo Sarabia's smart finish gave the Rojiblancos a deserved lead. They doubled their lead in the 76th minute, as Wissam Ben Yedder slid in to convert an Ever Banega cross which caught out Barcelona's defence.



The result sees Sevilla take a 2-0 lead into the second leg of the tie, which will be played at the Camp Nou next Wednesday.



SEVILLA

Key Talking Point



Sevilla were on top in the opening 45 minutes, but couldn't take their chances with six attempts on goal and none on target. They created chance after chance and spent the majority of the half on the front foot, but couldn't capitalise on it in an infuriating first half.

However they finally got their deserved breakthrough in the 58th minute, as their domination and control of the game finally paid off. It was a thoroughly deserved victory for the Rojiblancos, as they search for their first Copa del Rey triumph in nine years.



Player Ratings







Starting XI: Soriano (6); Gomez (6), Kjaer (6), Mercado (6); Escudero (6), Banega (7*), Amadou (6), Navas (6); Sarabia (7); Promes (6), Ben Yedder (7).

Substitutes: Vazquez (6), Silva (7)

STAR MAN - Ever Banega was instrumental in midfield, pulling the strings in a dominant team display. Banega was at the heart of every offensive move, getting an assist in the process as he helped Sevilla to a massive victory in Andalusia.

WORST PLAYER - There was little to fault in a strong Sevilla performance, but Sergi Gomez had moments of uncertainty. The defender picked up the only booking of the game for a foul, which is frankly the only downside of their night in a big win.

BARCELONA



Key Talking Point



Barcelona were without star man Lionel Messi, who Ernesto Valverde chose to leave at home. However as the game unfolded his absence became more and more evident, as the Blaugrana struggled to create goalscoring opportunities or any chances whatsoever.

Overall Valverde's side were poor, as they rarely threatened the hosts in a deflated attacking display. It was a very unlike Barca performance, and they'll need to greatly improve when the two sides meet next week if they stand any chance of progressing to the semi-finals.



Player Ratings







Starting XI: Cillessen (6*); Semedo (6), Lenglet (5), Pique (6), Roberto (6); Artur (6), Rakitic (5), Vidal (6); Alena (6), Boateng (5), Malcom (6).

Substitutes: Suarez (6), Coutinho (6), Alba (N/A).

STAR MAN - Barcelona could easily have lost the game in the first half where it not for their goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen. He made a big save in particular in the first half, and although he couldn't keep a clean sheet, he did keep Sevilla at bay for large periods.

WORST PLAYER - In an ineffective outing for Barca, Kevin-Prince Boateng failed to have a debut to remember for the Catalans. Starting up front he missed a big chance when he rounded goalkeeper Juan Soriano in the first half, and went missing on an unfortunate debut.

Looking Ahead

Both teams are back in La Liga this weekend, before battling it out in the second leg at the Camp Nou next Wednesday.

Sevilla will be hosting Levante on Saturday afternoon, who are just two points off the relegation zone. Barcelona face a Catalan derby on Sunday afternoon, when they travel to mid-table side Girona.

