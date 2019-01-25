Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Allan Will Stay at Napoli as PSG Fail to Meet Transfer Demands

January 25, 2019

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Brazilian midfielder will stay in Naples, after Paris Saint-Germain failed to meet their valuation of the 28-year-old. 

The French champions had been eyeing Allan as a potential replacement for the departing Adrien Rabiot, and the club's sporting director Antero Henrique met with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis this week to discuss the negotiations, as well as a potential swoop for Lorenzo Insigne this summer.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

However, it has now been revealed that the two parties were unable to reach an agreement, and Ancelotti has now publicly affirmed the player will remain in Italy for the time being. 

Asked about the midfielder's prospects of playing in the Serie A clash with AC Milan this weekend in his press conference, as quoted by Football Italia, the 59-year-old admitted:

“He didn’t train much and had a tough week. We’ll keep him here to train and prepare for Tuesday. The only thing I know is that Allan will stay.

“He’s an important player for us and he’ll be even more so in this second part of the season. It wasn’t difficult to manage Allan because everything was very clear. On our part there was no need to sell him."

And the tactician explained that there was no disharmony provoked by the breakdown of the transfer: “There was the prospect of PSG buying him, but then there are conditions and requests. If the offers don’t satisfy the club, nothing changes.

“The club accepted the needs of the player to move if there are the conditions for him to do so, but the player is aware [that isn’t the case] and we won’t have problems with him. De Laurentiis doesn’t want to sell his players.”

