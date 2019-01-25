Daniel Sturridge Dismisses Liverpool Exit Talk & Insists His Focus Is Firmly on the Title Challenge

By 90Min
January 25, 2019

Daniel Sturridge has brushed aside talk of a January exit from Liverpool, insisting his focus is firmly on guiding the Reds to a first top-flight title in 29 years.

The English forward's contract is due to expire in the summer, with a combination of injury and limited first team options meaning his tenure at the club is unlikely to be extended beyond the current deal.

Despite no concrete interest in the striker being shown this windowthe ex-Chelsea player said on BBC Radio 1 Extra that he isn't focused on anything other thanthe club's current ambition of lifting their first Premier League trophy since 1990.

“I’m staying focused on right now. You’ve got to live in the present, you can never live in the future,” he said, as quoted by TeamTalk.

“I’ve been at Liverpool a long time and I’m happy too. I want to try and help bring the team some success, to win a trophy with them would be amazing. We’ve come close before, finals, almost won the Premier League before but we didn’t quite do it.”

Sturridge has been a peripheral figure at Anfield in recent years who has been utilised mainly for cup competitions or as an impact substitute.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

This campaign he has featured 18 times, albeit only two coming as Premier League starts, contributing four goals in all competitions as Liverpool hold a four point lead over Manchester City at the league's summit.

