Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Claims Alexis Sanchez Will 'Love' Getting Booed by Arsenal Fans

By 90Min
January 25, 2019

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Alexis Sanchez will relish getting booed by Arsenal fans, as he prepares to face his former club in the FA Cup on Friday.

Since swapping the Emirates Stadium for Old Trafford last January, Sanchez has struggled to impress for United. He has netted just four goals in 34 appearances and has often found himself out of the starting lineup, but he will get another chance to impress when the two sides collide on Friday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Solskjaer confirmed that Sanchez will play and that he is looking forward to the occasion. He is quoted by Goal as saying: "He'll be involved. 


"I think he’ll love it if the crowd turn against him. As a player, pride kicks in and you think 'I'll show all of you'. He's been fantastic in training, his attitude has been spot on so hopefully he'll enjoy the game."


Sanchez is yet to play at the Emirates since leaving Arsenal, with the last London meeting between the two coming in December 2017, when Sanchez was still with Arsenal. The Gunners suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of United, and they will certainly be looking to avenge the loss.


Solskjaer then went on to discuss the legendary rivalry between the two sides during the 1990s. He added: "Fantastic, that’s the one fierce rivalry on a football basis in my years between the two of us. 


"Always the closest rivals, they win the double, we win the treble, and the games were just fantastic. We had a great team and they had a very good team.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"I think I scored once against David Seaman, but the French connection they had; [Thierry] Henry, [Patrick] Vieira, [Robert] Pires, [Emmanuel] Petit, I met them a couple of times in the FA Cup.

"I think I won two semi-finals but we lost 2-0 at home one year, there were some tackles flying in between the two teams. Fantastic games."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message