Paul Merson Says Abdoulaye Doucoure Is Better Than Torreira & Urges Arsenal to Sign Watford Ace

By 90Min
January 25, 2019

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has suggested Arsenal should sign Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford, claiming the 26-year-old is a much better player than Lucas Torreira.

Unai Emery has had a decent start to his first season managing the Gunners, including bringing in two strong midfielders in Lucas Torreira and Mattéo Guendouzi, leaving them fifth in the table. 

However, defensively they have been less impressive, conceding 13 goals more than fourth place Chelsea, suggesting that a boost in defence or midfield would be useful, and Merson believes Doucoure would be an ideal signing.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Former Arsenal player Merson, speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, said: "Arsenal are now showing their true colours. Until they sort out the defence, they won't be able to achieve anything.

"Unai Emery will need a few windows to sort it out but the players they've purchased haven't been great. Everyone was raving about Lucas Torreira, but he's not that good. I said this a few months ago and everyone kicked up a stink. 

"He only looks good as he's what Arsenal have needed for a long time, someone to run around and put their foot in. But, if you put him up for sale tomorrow then none of the top five clubs in the Premier League would be interested.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"They should sign Abdoulaye Doucoure at Watford - he'd walk into the team. I'd take him tomorrow morning. He's a much better player than Torreira and he scores goals. He's one of the most underrated players in the Premier League - he could play for any of the top six.


"It seems no-one pays attention to him because he plays for Watford and fans will say, 'Why are we buying him, he's at Watford?' - but he's a proper player. Is there any way back for Mesut Ozil? You'll have to ask him. Arsenal won't be able to buy anyone until they can get him off the books."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Frenchman won Watford's Player of the Season title for the 2017/18 season and has developed a good reputation in the Premier League, but Arsenal are not expected to make any permanent signings after Emery revealed the club could only bring in loanees.

