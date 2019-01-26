Bayern Munich Defender Ruled Out of Bundesliga Clash With Stuttgart With Illness

Bayern Munich defender Jérôme Boateng will miss this weekend's must-win match against VfB Stuttgart after missing training on Friday through illness.

The 30-year-old has been battling with Mats Hummels and Niklas Süle for a place in Bayern Munich's starting lineup throughout the whole season, missing out on just six league games during the first half of the campaign.

Boateng came off the bench late on against Hoffenheim last week but Bild reports that he will not be in line to feature at the Allianz Arena this weekend after being forced to sit out of a recent training session through illness.

The report claims that the former Hertha BSC star will need a 'miracle cure overnight' if he wants any chance of featuring against Stuttgart, with manager Niko Kovač set to start both Hummels and Süle for the fourth time in their last five games.

Boateng isn't the only defender who Bayern Munich fans will be disappointed not to see in action this weekend. Stuttgart's Benjamin Pavard, who will move to Bavaria for €35m this summer, will miss the chance to face his future employers due to a thigh injury.

Bayern Munich cruised to a 3-0 win against Stuttgart during the reverse fixture back in September, but the Swabians actually came out on top the last time they faced the Bundesliga champions on their own patch.

Jupp Heynckes' side couldn't deal with the pace of Anastasios Donis throughout the first half and went into the break trailing 2-1. Two goals in as many minutes for Stuttgart confirmed a landmark victory for them, registering their biggest ever win over Bayern Munich and their first since 2010.