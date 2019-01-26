Didi Hamann Warns That Gonzalo Higuain Could Struggle in England 'Like Fernando Morientes'

Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann has warned that new Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuaín could struggle to adapt to life in the Premier League, much like his former teammate Fernando Morientes did during a brief spell at Anfield.

The Argentina international moved to Stamford Bridge in an £8m loan move from Juventus following a poor start to the season whilst being lent to Serie A rivals Milan, where he scored eight goals in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Despite linking up once again with his former manager Maurizio Sarri - Higuaín once scored 38 goals in a season under the Chelsea boss whilst at Napoli - Hamann warned that moving to the Premier League could be a step too far for the centre forward at this stage in his career.





"I do wonder if the Premier League is the place for a striker like Higuaín, who is 31 and has only scored once since October," Hamann told the Racing Post.

"I remember when Liverpool signed Fernando Morientes in 2005 - he was one of the best in the business but he struggled at Anfield. He struggled with a very different style of play and after 18 indifferent months, he went to Valencia where he took off again. Chelsea have got two strikers in the same category in Olivier Giroud and Álvaro Morata and they are both finding it hard."

Higuaín's move to the Premier League has been long overdue as he was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in 2013 before he eventually decided to join Napoli from Real Madrid.

The 31-year-old is guaranteed game time under Sarri as Eden Hazard is currently being used as Chelsea's main centre-forward.

Fans will be hoping that Higuaín can replicate his form from the Stadio San Paolo, where he scored 92 goals in 147 appearances, at Stamford Bridge through until the end of the season as Chelsea look to cement their place in the top four.