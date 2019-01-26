Diego Simeone Provides Update on Atletico Madrid's Pursuit of Alvaro Morata

Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata is no closer to securing a move away from Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window despite the arrival of Gonzalo Higuaín in west London.

Starts have been few and far between for the Spain international under Maurizio Sarri this season, starting in just half of his four Premier League appearances since the start of December.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Morata is deemed to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and has been heavily linked with a move back to Spain where he'll join Atlético Madrid, but their manager Diego Simeone claims there is still 'nothing done' even after Higuaín joined Chelsea earlier this week.

"It hasn't been done yet," Simeone said, quoted by AS. "Beyond all the wonderful words you have been saying, there is nothing done. What matters is what it is done. We are who we are here and we have to be smart approaching [Saturday's] game. And if, finally, Morata's transfer becomes something real, I will speak on my thoughts."

It was believed that Higuaín's arrival at Chelsea would be the catalyst for Morata's return to the Spanish capital - he was born in Madrid and had spells in both Real and Atlético's youth system - but so far a deal for the striker hasn't been reached.

Simeone added that Nikola Kalinić, who is expected to be axed once Morata joins, remains a key part of his squad for the time being even though the £13m summer signing has largely flopped at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The Croatian has scored four goals in 18 appearances for Los Colchoneros, often missing out on game time to Diego Costa, Antoine Griezmann or most recently Ángel Correa at the spearhead of Atléti's attack.