Manchester City Set to Cash in on Starlet With First Team Playing Opportunities Limited

By 90Min
January 26, 2019

Manchester City could be set to lose hot prospect Rabbi Matondo this transfer window with the youngster in search of more regular playing time.

The 18-year-old has grown through the youth ranks at City and has been compared by many of the academy coaches to former academy star Jadon Sancho - who made the switch from the Premier League champions to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 due to a lack of first team opportunities - with the Welshman seemingly wanting to make similar a move to that of Sancho.

Monika Majer/GettyImages

Matondo still has a full year left on his current deal with City, but it looks as though Pep Guardiola is set to cash in on the youngster and get some sort of compensation whilst he still can rather than potentially losing him on a free transfer upon the expiry of his current contract.


A number of clubs such as Bayern Munich, Everton and Southampton are rumoured to be interested, but according to The Sun, Bundesliga side Schalke submitted an offer of £8m for Matondo with manager Domenico Tedesco reckoning the youngster is indeed good enough to be placed immediately in their first team.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

City rejected the initial offer, but it looks as though they'll find it increasingly hard to keep hold of their hot prospect with the report going on to state that Schalke are now set to up their offer to £10m in an attempt to lure the youngster away from the Premier League holders.

City have already lost fellow youngster Brahim Diaz to Real Madrid this transfer window, and with Sancho's high profile move two summers ago it looks as though the club could be set to lose yet another one of their brightest talents, who has already scored nine goals and bagged six assists for City's Under-23 team in their current campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message