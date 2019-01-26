Sunderland Top Scorer Josh Maja Completes Move From League One to Ligue 1 With Bordeaux

By 90Min
January 26, 2019

Sunderland have confirmed that academy graduate Josh Maja has joined Ligue 1 side Bordeaux on a permanent basis.

Maja has been the top scorer for his side this term, with the 20-year-old having scored 16 goals at the Stadium of Light to fire the League One side into contention for promotion this season.

However, Sunderland have now confirmed on their official website that the highly rated 20-year-old has joined Bordeaux in a permanent switch.

The French side are currently 11th in Ligue 1, just 11 points clear of the relegation zone, and Maja’s departure will come as a huge blow to Sunderland’s hopes of promotion.

The forward’s contract on Wearside was due to expire at the end of the season, and he has now sealed his departure from the Black Cats to leave Jack Ross’ side without their leading scorer for the remainder of the season.

A graduate of Sunderland’s youth academy, Maja - who had been linked with West Ham - has featured in all but three of Sunderland’s League One matches this season, scoring 15 times in his 24 league outings, leading his side to just one point behind Portsmouth at the top of the table.

With former Everton winger Aiden McGeady Sunderland’s second top scorer this term with seven league goals – eight fewer than Maja – the League One side will need to find a way to replace the young forward’s goals if they are to maintain their bid for promotion.

Harriet Lander/GettyImages

Sunderland will look to continue their push towards the top of the table as they take on AFC Wimbledon next Saturday in League One.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message