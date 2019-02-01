Alan Shearer Explains Why Mike Ashley Decided to Fund Newcastle's Record Signing Miguel Almiron

By 90Min
February 01, 2019

Alan Shearer has stated that while he believes Newcastle's new signing Miguel Almiron will prove to be a ‘very good signing’ for the club, the deal was only sanctioned by club owner Mike Ashley over fears of losing both season ticket holders and manager Rafa Benitez.

Almiron signed for a reported £21m before the January transfer market closed and finally broke the Magpies' long standing transfer record.

But, while the deal looks to be decent business, Shearer seems to think that it was funded by Ashley for more than just the obvious reason. 

The Newcastle legend is quoted on NUFC Blog explaining why he feels the deal went through, saying: “The two reasons why something had to happen at Newcastle – they’ve got to keep Rafa and they had to show Rafa that they mean business.


“The other reason is it’s season ticket renewal time and there are thousands threatening not to renew their season tickets so they had to make a statement. Hopefully it’s the first of many."

He then went on to explain that, regardless of the politics of it all, the club's new 24-year-old should be a great player for the squad. 

Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

“Almiron will be a club record and he’ll be a very good signing," he said. "He’s what Newcastle want – a number 10, skilful, left-footed, a bit of pace. He’ll be useful.”

It seems that, for the time being at least, Ashley is prepared to invest properly in this team, and in doing so, may finally convince Benitez that Newcastle is the best place for him to be.

