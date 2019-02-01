Former Liverpool Star Admits He Is Worried About 'Awful' Mohamed Salah Performances

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve Nicol has admitted he is growing concerned about Mohamed Salah's form, after the Egyptian was ineffective during Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

The Reds had the chance to move seven points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, but were forced to settle for just a point against a spirited Leicester side. In the snow at Anfield, Salah struggled to make a positive impact and found himself crowded out by the Foxes' defence.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Nicol admitted that the side's recent form has been a concern to him, particularly in regards to performances at Anfield.

“Salah was awful out there today. Awful. Honestly he was the one who should have been substituted," he began.

“I’m happy that Liverpool gained a point and extended their lead. But I’m also a little worried because this is the second home game on the trot where Liverpool have struggled.

It's crazy that Leicester look like the better side to grab a winner here. Liverpool look like a depleted side. #Salah has been ineffective till now. — Hussein Kamel (@HusseinKamelio) January 30, 2019

“And that might seem a strange thing to say because they beat Crystal Palace and they scored four. But the truth is they lost three [goals] by horrible defending and they scored four goals but three of those were complete-and-utter luck.

“And then they turn round today against Leicester and they can't break them down and they never looked like breaking them down.”

During the match, Salah failed to register a shot on target and completed just 16 passes to his teammates. He managed 42 touches of the ball during the entire match, which was the lowest out of any of Liverpool's starting players.

However, thanks to City's shock loss to Newcastle United on Tuesday, the point moved Liverpool five points clear at the top of the Premier League. They will look to build on this advantage when they face West Ham United on Monday, before preparing themselves for the visit of Bournemouth on the following Saturday.