Jamie Redknapp Warns Liverpool That 'Nerves' Could Cost Them the Premier League Title

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has warned the current squad that they must learn to manager their nerves or risk missing out on the Premier League title.

The Reds missed the chance to fully capitalise on Manchester City's defeat at Newcastle as they were held to a disappointing draw against Leicester on Wednesday.

Liverpool are five points clear at the top of the table but they have a history of failing to press home their advantage, having finished second in 2008/09 and 2013/14 after leading the way at Christmas.

"You can dress it up as a point gained on Manchester City but it felt like a miss," Redknapp told Sky Sports News.

"At home, against Leicester, whose results have been up and down, it was a big opportunity to make the gap even bigger, but they will have to get used to it.





"Nerves will play a big part, that's inevitable. They haven't won the league in so long. I remember there were times when I was there and we got close and the feeling and anxiety goes next level.





"The players and the fans want it so badly, but you have to control your emotions. It was a tough one last night and they have to bounce back on Monday at West Ham. It did feel like two points dropped."

Manchester City will have the chance to close the gap to two points when they host Arsenal on Sunday, before Liverpool play West Ham at the London Stadium on Monday.

Klopp's team will be boosted by the return from suspension of James Milner, who is likely to fill in at right back with Trent Alexander-Arnold still sidelined.