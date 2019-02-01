Spanish Football Expert Guillem Balague Claims Denis Suarez Has the 'Quality' to Succeed at Arsenal

By 90Min
February 01, 2019

Spanish reporter Guillem Balague has sung the praises of Arsenal's deadline day signing Denis Suarez and believes he has all the qualities to be a success under Unai Emery.

The Arsenal boss left it late in the window but eventually secured a deal to bring Suarez to the Emirates for the remainder of the season. 

The pair worked together at Sevilla with great success, winning the Europa League in 2015, and Emery will be hoping the reunion can ignite Arsenal's season as they push to secure a Champions League spot for the first time in three years.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, revered Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has commended Suarez's aptness on the ball, but remains undecided on the Spaniard's mental ability and nous without the ball.

“With Denis Suarez you have the promise of someone who has the ability to work with the ball and is good in the counter-attack and wide areas, on the left and then coming inside. He can also play as a striker and he is quality," said Balague, via Sportslens.

“But what is his ability without the ball? We have to see if he can adapt without the ball at Arsenal. There are questions on his mental ability, but no doubt he is a talented player.”

Balague believes Suarez has the capabilities to breathe life back in to Arsenal's attacking front, with Ozil and Ramsey both struggling for consistency this term.

“In Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey you have the perfect number 10 but you only need one and not both. Ramsey is a really brilliant player but has tailed off, and Ozil has done the same," he added.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The 25-year-old was previously on the books at Manchester City, but only made two first-team appearances, both of which came in League Cup ties. 

After winning three of their last four league games, Emery's Arsenal have been propelled into fourth place and are level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea. Suarez will be hoping to aid his side in their pursuit of the top four this term, but has just four months to make his presence felt at the Emirates before his next season is decided.

