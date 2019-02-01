'Totally Unacceptable': West Ham Fans Vent Fury at Lack of Deadline Day Signings

By 90Min
February 01, 2019

West Ham's main link to the January transfer window involved striker Marko Arnautovic, with the Austrian seeming destined to leave the Hammers in favour of a lucrative move to China - only to end up renewing his contract with the club.

This speculation certainly dominated the headlines for West Ham fans but, once Arnautovic's new contract was confirmed, they once again waited for the club to bring in some new faces.

However, their desires were left unfulfilled, as West Ham failed to strengthen their squad and it's safe to say many fans were not pleased.

The club did do some business earlier in the window, bringing in veteran midfielder Samir Nasri on a free transfer. The Frenchman was eventually followed through the door by youngster Mesaque Dju, who also joined for free towards the end of the window.


They had been linked with several high-profile signings, including a potential move for Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi, who ended up joining fellow Londoners Crystal Palace, though their primary transfer target seemed to be Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez, who was touted as a potential replacement for Arnautovic.


But once Arnautovic committed to the club, any potential deal for Gomez looked to be on the rocks - despite there being rumours that the deal will be pursued again come the end of the season.

The predominant concern for West Ham fans is the potential for the club to become lost in mid-table obscurity. They currently sit 12th in the Premier League, four points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in seventh. Fans were keen to see the club push on and challenge for European football, after a summer of significant investment.

To make matters worse, it was Wolves who emerged victorious when the two sides met on Tuesday. West Ham fell to a lacklustre 3-0 defeat at the hands of their direct competitors, prompting a concerned reaction from supporters. Unfortunately, with the window closed, nothing has changed for the club, and they must make do with their current squad until the summer.

