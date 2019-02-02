Edin Dzeko Given Two-Game Coppa Italia Ban After Referee Abuse in Fiorentina Hammering

Edin Dzeko has been handed a two-match Coppa Italia ban after being sent off in AS Roma's 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Fiorentina last Wednesday.

A Federico Chiesa hat-trick inspired the Viola to the semi finals of the competition, but the game was marred by Dzeko seemingly pictured spitting at match referee Gianluca Manganiello.



Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The Bosnian forward was sent off with twenty minutes to go after making a gesture towards the referee, and in widely circulated images, it appeared that Dzeko had spat at Manganiello.





However, in his official match report, Manganiello made no mention of the alleged spitting incident, instead stating that the former Manchester City star had been given his marching orders for insulting him.

According to a Lega Serie A disciplinary statement (as translated by Axe Sport ), Dzeko has been banned for two games for 'in the 27th minute of the second half, protesting a referee’s decision, approaching the match official in a threatening manner and making seriously insulting remarks towards him'.



Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The ban means the 32-year-old will miss the next two Coppa Italia matches he would be available for selection for, and in addition to his suspension, has also been fined €10k.



