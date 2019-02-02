Maurizio Sarri Explains Why He Won't Abandon Signature Style and Talks Down Pressure of Chelsea Job

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has issued a defiant defence of his style of play by claiming that he is a ‘dreamer’ and will stand firm on his approach even if it costs him his job.

The Italian has come in for criticism over a lack of tactical flexibility to aid his struggling side in recent weeks, with the Blues coming under fire following their 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth in midweek.

"I am a dreamer".



Maurizio Sarri isn't planning on switching things up at Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/4r1LKkG23i — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 1, 2019

Fears have grown that Chelsea lack a Plan B to reinforce their ‘Sarriball’ playing style, with teams having seemingly figured out how to play against the west Londoners. However, via the Telegraph, Sarri said: “I don’t mind, because I am a dreamer.

“I want to play my football. If I’m here, it’s because I am a dreamer. It’s not my problem, I want to remain the same man. If I am a dreamer, I am a dreamer. If I have fun with my football, I want to play my football.

“If I believe that the organisation in a team is everything, I cannot change my mind.

👀 PAPER TALK



Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea job is safe for now, but club chiefs want to see a 'plan B' when his 'Sarri-ball' tactics do not work.



Read: https://t.co/KyQsF5lZzN pic.twitter.com/hkzmNGhd2e — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 1, 2019

“First of all, I want to do Plan A very well. First of all, I want to see my football played very well. Then we can go and change something.

“Everybody, 10 years ago, knew very well Barcelona and Barcelona won everything because they played their football very well. So, first of all, I want to play very well my football. Then I can change. Barca were predictable, but they won.”

Sarri’s determination to stand by his philosophy is unwavering, even if it has the potential to cost him his job at Chelsea if his style does not breed results.

The thoughts of Maurizio Sarri following last night's defeat against Bournemouth... — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 31, 2019

“I think that my job is always at risk, and I love my job for this reason,” Sarri added. “I thrive on pressure. So I love my job for everything, but I know very well the rules. My job is always at risk. You can win against [Manchester] City, but after three days you are at risk.





“I arrived from Naples, Naples is, for the third time in a row, in the Champions League. So the level here is really very high, but the old level wasn’t so low. And I think the pressure at Napoli was more. Because Naples is the only big city in Italy with only one team.

“So, in Naples, the pressure from the fans is really a big pressure.”

Chelsea v Huddersfield at the Bridge this Saturday... pic.twitter.com/iiQXvpk28y — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 31, 2019

Chelsea will look to return to winning ways as Sarri’s side host Huddersfield in the Premier League on Saturday, having fallen out of the top four after their stunning defeat to Bournemouth in midweek.