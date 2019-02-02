Maurizio Sarri Explains Why He Won't Abandon Signature Style and Talks Down Pressure of Chelsea Job

By 90Min
February 02, 2019

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has issued a defiant defence of his style of play by claiming that he is a ‘dreamer’ and will stand firm on his approach even if it costs him his job.

The Italian has come in for criticism over a lack of tactical flexibility to aid his struggling side in recent weeks, with the Blues coming under fire following their 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth in midweek.

Fears have grown that Chelsea lack a Plan B to reinforce their ‘Sarriball’ playing style, with teams having seemingly figured out how to play against the west Londoners. However, via the Telegraph, Sarri said: “I don’t mind, because I am a dreamer.

“I want to play my football. If I’m here, it’s because I am a dreamer. It’s not my problem, I want to remain the same man. If I am a dreamer, I am a dreamer. If I have fun with my football, I want to play my football.

“If I believe that the organisation in a team is everything, I cannot change my mind.

“First of all, I want to do Plan A very well. First of all, I want to see my football played very well. Then we can go and change something.

“Everybody, 10 years ago, knew very well Barcelona and Barcelona won everything because they played their football very well. So, first of all, I want to play very well my football. Then I can change. Barca were predictable, but they won.”

Sarri’s determination to stand by his philosophy is unwavering, even if it has the potential to cost him his job at Chelsea if his style does not breed results.

“I think that my job is always at risk, and I love my job for this reason,” Sarri added. “I thrive on pressure. So I love my job for everything, but I know very well the rules. My job is always at risk. You can win against [Manchester] City, but after three days you are at risk.


“I arrived from Naples, Naples is, for the third time in a row, in the Champions League. So the level here is really very high, but the old level wasn’t so low. And I think the pressure at Napoli was more. Because Naples is the only big city in Italy with only one team.

“So, in Naples, the pressure from the fans is really a big pressure.”

Chelsea will look to return to winning ways as Sarri’s side host Huddersfield in the Premier League on Saturday, having fallen out of the top four after their stunning defeat to Bournemouth in midweek.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message