Merseyside Police Confirm Italian Man Extradited From Italy in Relation to Sean Cox Attack

Merseyside Police have confirmed that a 30-year-old man has been extradited from Italy on charges of assault and violent disorder in relation to the attack on Liverpool fan Sean Cox.

53-year-old Cox, a father of three from Dunboyne, Ireland, was left in a coma and with life-altering injuries after an incident outside Anfield before the Reds' Champions League semi final first leg clash against AS Roma last April.



Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Authorities confirmed that Simeone Mastrelli was arrested in Italy on a European Arrest Warrant and was extradited to the UK ahead of a scheduled court appearance on Friday.

A Merseyside Police statement read (as quoted by Goal ): "Merseyside Police detectives investigating the assault of Sean Cox, 53, in April last year have extradited a man who was arrested in Rome on suspicion of assault.

"Thirty-year-old Simone Mastrelli from Rome was arrested on a European Arrest Warrant following the incident outside Anfield ahead of the Champions League match between Liverpool FC and AS Roma on 24 April 2018.

#LFC will host a special Legends game at the @AVIVAStadium on Friday 12th April.



A squad of former Reds will line up against an Ireland XI team, with proceeds raised from the match donated to the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust.https://t.co/qxk1gGcmnQ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 11, 2019

"Mastrelli was extradited back to England yesterday (Thursday, 31 January) and has been charged with Section 20 assault and violent disorder. He has been remanded in custody to appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court at 2pm today, Friday, 1 February."





Previously, 21-year-old Roma supporter Filippo Lombardi was charged over the attack on Cox, but was found not guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm by a jury in Preston Crown Court in October 2018, although he received a three year jail sentence for a separate charge of violent disorder.