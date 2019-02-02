Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United Future Resting on Two Matches in Coming Weeks

Manchester United will make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer their new permanent head coach if the club beats Paris Saint-Germain during the first round of knockout stage matches in the Champions League later this month.

The Norweigan succeeded José Mourinho just before Christmas and has since been on an outstanding run with the club, going nine games unbeaten including their most recent late comeback against Sean Dyche's Burnley.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Caretaker boss Solskjaer already has one foot in the door after bringing the feel-good factor back to Old Trafford, but The Sun claim that the deciding factor over the 45-year-old's future will come against Paris Saint-Germain later this month.

"There are no assurances of a permanent offer as of yet," a Manchester United source told The Sun. "[Ed] Woodward is fully in Ole's corner but the Glazers have the final say.

"He pushed for José, so has some making up to do. The consensus around the training ground is Ole will get the job though with a positive result against PSG."

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is a special man!

The Man United Super Sub.

Player AND Manager. Insane!

You can feel the passion he has for his club and it’s history.

Beaming with pride as he vividly explains the teams amazing counter attacking ability over the years. Past and present!

Wow! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 26, 2019

Solskjaer registered eight wins from his opening eight games in charge of Manchester United before they dropped points at home to Burnley.

But the club's top brass were even said to be impressed with their recent draw, where the Red Devils scored to goals in the last five minutes to spare their blushes against the Clarets.

Manchester United still face two tough away games before their attention can turn to Paris Saint-Germain. They face Leicester City this weekend before taking on Claudio Ranieri's Fulham in next Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Solskjaer and co will then welcome Paris Saint-Germain, who are missing Neymar for both games, to Old Trafford on February 12. Focus then returns to the Premier League and FA Cup before the return leg at the Parc des Princes at the start of March.