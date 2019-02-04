Antonio Barreca: 5 Things to Know About the Newcastle United Loan Signing

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Contrary to the expectations of many in Newcastle, the end of the transfer window was a busy one at St James' Park, with the club confirming the signings of both Miguel Almiron (for a club record fee) and versatile fullback Antonio Barreca. 

While Almiron's arrival, which finally broke the 14-year-old transfer record at Newcastle, has caught most people's attention, the Italian Barreca will be a welcome addition for Rafa Benitez in a position that has been crying out for some serious competition.

The former Italy Under-21, who made his Newcastle debut in the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham, had been struggling to nail down a place at Monaco this season prior to his move to England.

So who is Rafa's new man? Here are five things to know about him. 

1. He Is Known for Speed and Vision 

Filippo Alfero/GettyImages

Just as with any modern day fullback, Barecca enjoys getting forward and supporting the attack. 

Thanks to his considerable speed, he can bomb up and down the flank with ease, and provide width to the play.

A confident crosser of the ball, Newcastle can expect to see plenty of delivery for target man, Salomon Rondon. The Venezuelans' style of play suits Barecca, as the 6ft 1in striker can utilise his aerial presence to great effect. 

His quality going forward is evident based on his two assists in nine appearances for Monaco this season.

2. He Went to the Under-21 Euros with Italy

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Manager Luigi Di Biagio selected him for the tournament and he featured three times for the young Azzurri side. 

He played 90 minutes in the semi final, though Italy were unable to go on to win the tournament and ultimately lost 3-1 to eventual runners up, Spain. 

3. He Can Be Used as a Full Back or Midfielder

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

His ability to play as a wide midfielder gives indication as to his style. Certainly a more attacking fullback option than the more conservative Paul Dummett. 

French journalist Mathieu Faure claimed that his main weakness is his lack of quality defensively, saying that he has "limited defensive qualities". Faure goes on to say that he is "undoubtedly more comfortable offensively than defensively". 

Due to this, there is a high chance that we can expect to see Rafa utilise him as a winger or wide midfielder on occasion. 

4. He Was Previously Wanted by Juventus

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Not too long ago, Barecca had some seriously illustrious suitors. His attacking qualities suit these sides to a tee and his ability on the ball makes him an ideal candidate for sides who like to play passing, fluid football. 

In the end it was Monaco who snapped him up, though his opportunities have been few and far between. 

5. He Has One Career Goal to His Name

Dino Panato/GettyImages

Not exactly a prolific goalscorer, Barecca has only hit the back of the net once in his 104 career appearances. Though this is little to concern fans as there are few goalscoring fullbacks. 

The 23-year-old's ability to cross, move the ball and patrol the flank outweighs his lack of scoring prowess. Something that has been missing at St James' Park for some time. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message