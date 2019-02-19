Mohamed Diame 'Edging Closer' to Triggering 1-Year Contract Extension at Newcastle United

Newcastle United's Mohamed Diame is 'edging closer' to triggering a contract extension at St. James' Park that will see the midfielder remain at the club for another season.

Diame has made 22 appearances for Rafael Benitez's side this campaign, all of which have come in the Premier League, although the former Senegalese international is into the final few months of his current deal at the club.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

According to The Chronicle, while the 31-year-old is 'within swinging distance' of activating the terms of the contract he signed in 2016 that would see him extend his stay at the club by an extra season until 2020, Diame would in fact prefer an offer from Newcastle until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Diame signed for Newcastle prior to the beginning of the 2016/17 season from Hull City for £4m, as the midfielder helped the club win the Sky Bet Championship and return to the Premier League, with three goals and three assists in 37 league appearances.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The former West Ham and Wigan midfielder previously spoke about his future at Newcastle in December, admitting he was 'happy' at the club.

He said: "It's very nice for me at Newcastle and I am happy here. Everyone knows I am near the end of my contract.

"But I am really happy and I hope to stay more years here. The situation is weird because I have an option. Right now as we speak, I will be out of contract. But the most important thing is to keep the club in the Premier League."

Newcastle are currently 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone with 12 games remaining, as the club prepare for their latest league game in the coming days against Huddersfield Town.