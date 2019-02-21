Kieran Trippier Hails Sean Dyche for Ending His Drinking & Partying During at Burnley

"He helped me a lot," Trippier said. "I was still going out when I was younger – drinking – and I wasn’t looking after myself properly. He came in and sorted it all out. My career has totally changed. Burnley helped me get to where I am and I’ll never forget that."





Since his move to Tottenham , the World Cup star stated he still keeps in touch with his old boss, revealing one day he would like to reunite with Dyche.





"We were close when I was at Burnley and I would love to play for him again one day. We usually talk once every two weeks, just to keep each other updated on things," the 28-year-old added.

"We’ve always stayed in contact, we’ve always had that kind of relationship. We’ve probably become even closer since I left. I’ll always be thankful to them. It would be nice to think that I could play for Burnley [again] one day."