Kieran Trippier Hails Sean Dyche for Ending His Drinking & Partying During at Burnley

By 90Min
February 21, 2019
Tottenham's Kieran Trippier has thanked former manager Sean Dyche for turning his career around, after he admitted to partying and drinking too much as a youngster.

Tripper played 120 times under Dyche while at Burnley before going on to join Spurs in 2015 and establishing himself as an England regular.

However, the full back confesses it wasn't all plain sailing for him, and has thanked the Burnley boss, in an interview with the Burnley Express, for setting him on the right path and calling a halt on his all too frequent partying.

Kieran Trippier

"He helped me a lot," Trippier said. "I was still going out when I was younger – drinking – and I wasn’t looking after myself properly. He came in and sorted it all out. My career has totally changed. Burnley helped me get to where I am and I’ll never forget that."


Since his move to Tottenham, the World Cup star stated he still keeps in touch with his old boss, revealing one day he would like to reunite with Dyche.


"We were close when I was at Burnley and I would love to play for him again one day. We usually talk once every two weeks, just to keep each other updated on things," the 28-year-old added.

FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-BURNLEY

"We’ve always stayed in contact, we’ve always had that kind of relationship. We’ve probably become even closer since I left. I’ll always be thankful to them. It would be nice to think that I could play for Burnley [again] one day."

Trippier will have the opportunity to face off against his former employers as Spurs travel to Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message