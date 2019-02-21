Kieran Trippier Hails Sean Dyche for Ending His Drinking & Partying During at Burnley

"He helped me a lot," Trippier said. "I was still going out when I was younger – drinking – and I wasn’t looking after myself properly. He came in and sorted it all out. My career has totally changed. Burnley helped me get to where I am and I’ll never forget that."
Since his move to Tottenham, the World Cup star stated he still keeps in touch with his old boss, revealing one day he would like to reunite with Dyche.
"We were close when I was at Burnley and I would love to play for him again one day. We usually talk once every two weeks, just to keep each other updated on things," the 28-year-old added.
"We’ve always stayed in contact, we’ve always had that kind of relationship. We’ve probably become even closer since I left. I’ll always be thankful to them. It would be nice to think that I could play for Burnley [again] one day."
Trippier will have the opportunity to face off against his former employers as Spurs travel to Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League.