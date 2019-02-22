Chelsea Confirm Intention to Appeal Transfer Ban & Insist No Rules Were Broken

By 90Min
February 22, 2019

Chelsea have released a statement expressing their disappointment towards their transfer ban, adding that they intent to appeal the decision.

FIFA revealed that they found Chelsea to have breached regulations concerning the signing of 29 young players, opting to punish the Blues with a transfer ban for the next two transfer windows.

However, in a statement on their official websiteChelsea confirmed they do not agree with the decision, and will therefore be preparing an appeal.

The statement reads: "Chelsea FC has today received a decision from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee concerning alleged breaches of the FIFA Regulations that relate to the international transfer of players under the age of 18. 

"The decision imposes a transfer ban of two consecutive registration periods and a fine of 600k Swiss francs. Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and will therefore be appealing the decision.

"The club wishes to emphasise that it respects the important work undertaken by FIFA in relation to the protection of minors and has fully cooperated with FIFA throughout its investigation.

"Initially, Chelsea FC was charged under Articles 19.1 and 19.3 in relation to 92 players. We welcome the fact that FIFA has accepted that there was no breach in relation to 63 of these players, but the club is extremely disappointed that FIFA has not accepted the club’s submissions in relation to the remaining 29 players. 

"Chelsea FC acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and will shortly be submitting its appeal to FIFA."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

FIFA also issued a fine of £390,000 to the Football Association for their involvement in the deals in question, and have been warned that they must improve their conduct in the next six months, or risk further sanctions.

According to The Independent, the FA intend to appeal their sanction as they are concerned by FIFA's disciplinary process. 

A statement from the FA added: "We will however continue to work with FIFA and Chelsea in a constructive manner to address the issues which are raised by this case."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message