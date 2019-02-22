Mauricio Pochettino Claims Spurs Will Be 'Stronger Than Before' When Harry Kane & Dele Alli Return

Mauricio Pochettino insists Tottenham will be stronger than they were before when Harry Kane and Dele Alli return from injury.

Both players have been out since January, but their absences haven't had the perverse impact on Spurs' form that many expected, as they have since rallied to keep their faint Premier League title hopes alive.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Though they have dropped out of both domestic cups, three successive league wins and a resounding Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund mean it is a happy camp at Tottenham at present, but Pochettino warns that the best of his side will come upon the return of their injured duo.

"I am so happy and feel so proud of my squad," he told Sky Sports. "From the beginning of the season no one believed we could repeat last season.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"We are where we are because we deserve to be there. We've competed very well in the last few months, got the results we wanted and kept a very good position in the table while being involved in the Champions League.

"With all the things that have been against us we were fighting, and we are going to fight in the future to be in a very good position and try to win. But, of course, the moment we have the whole squad available we are going to be stronger than before."

While Alli isn't expected to return until March, Kane is thought to be in contention for a return to action against Burnley on Saturday.