Milan Skriniar Confirms He's Close to Signing New Contract at Inter Despite Man Utd Links

By 90Min
February 22, 2019

Inter defender Milan Skriniar has confirmed that an agreement to sign a new contract with the club is 'close', and has spoken glowingly of his great relationship with the Nerazzurri.

The Slovakia international has been in impressive form for the Serie A giants since arriving in a €20m deal from rivals Sampdoria in 2017, and had been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent months.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

However, after Inter's resounding 4-0 win over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday evening, Skriniar revealed he was edging closer to a contract extension at the San Siro.


He said (as quoted by CalcioMercato): "My contract renewal? We are close. I have a great relationship with the club.

"How much I can improve? As I said, I always want to do my best in every training and match, maybe my growth came from that. Of course, the coach's confidence is also important for the growth of a player."

After reports of growing turmoil between the club and star striker Mauro Icardi, Skriniar was quick to insist that the 'spirit' in the dressing room in recent weeks has been the reason behind their good form of late.

The 24-year-old added: "When I play, I try to do my best, beyond the opponent. This is my spirit and in my opinion, it must be within every single player.

"What changed in the team? In the last 3-4 matches, we ran and fought to the end. Certainly, I can say, we were more united, this was our leap in quality.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

"A rational explanation to our better form? I don't think there is one. We talked about it many times in the locker room. After the bad games, the spirit of honouring the jersey must be born in every player, that's a fundamental aspect.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message