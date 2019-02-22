Mohamed Salah Admits Liverpool Are Feeling the Pressure in Premier League Title Race

By 90Min
February 22, 2019

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has admitted the Reds are feeling the pressure in the Premier League title race, although he equally insists that it is only normal given their position and that Manchester City will be feeling it as well.

Liverpool are searching for their first league title in 29 years and have so far put together one of the best seasons, by any team, in Premier League history. But pressure comes with the territory, and Salah claims it could even be a positive thing.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"You can feel [the pressure] because you are still a human being," the Egyptian told Sky Sports ahead of Liverpool's trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"For me it is not a big deal if I win a game now or three weeks ago. I want to win each game, but for myself I said that we are playing for the Premier League, so there is pressure. Also there is pressure for Man City," he added.

"I said in November that there is pressure and it will be there until the end of the season, because when you play for the Premier League you have to accept that there is pressure. When you go home you can take it with you, but it can help you to work harder and focus on your game."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Having played a game less, Liverpool currently trail reigning champions City on goal difference only. And with Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues playing in the Carabao Cup final this weekend, Liverpool's clash with United in the red half of Manchester will be their game in hand.

Even a draw would restore Liverpool to top of the table, while a win would open up a three-point lead over City. Defeat, however, would see the Reds stay second, albeit still level on points, but having given up the advantage of a game in hand.

