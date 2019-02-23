Ernesto Valverde Makes Bold Sevilla Lineup Decision With Double Clasico Looming

Ernesto Valverde is set to resist the temptation to rest his star players for Barcelona's La Liga clash with Sevilla on Saturday.

The Blaugrana struggled in a 0-0 draw with Lyon in the Champions League on Tuesday as Valverde fielded a strong lineup in France, with subsequent suggestions that star man Lionel Messi should be rested amid concerns over his fitness.

However, Marca report that the Argentine has travelled to Seville for Saturday's clash at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, along with fellow first team stars Luis Suarez and Samuel Umtiti.

Barca have it all still to do in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie with Lyon at Camp Nou next month, with a double-header of Clasico encounters with Real Madrid also lying in waiting after Saturday's game in Seville.

However, with a testing schedule ahead for Barca, Valverde has seemingly maintained a primary focus on the next game in electing to name a strong squad to face Sevilla.

The champions have a seven point lead over Atletico Madrid heading into the weekend's La Liga action, with Real Madrid having made up ground to the top two through a recent resurgence under Santiago Solari.

Los Blancos stuttered with a 1-2 defeat at home to Girona last weekend, as Barca increased their lead at the top with a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid, but Valverde seems keen to maintain a healthy lead at the summit.

Sevilla are currently in fourth, though they are currently 17 points adrift of the league leaders. Saturday's clash promises to be an enticing encounter between two of La Liga's top four.