Juventus Steal March in Nicolo Zaniolo Race After Meeting With Agent Before Atleti Humbling

The agent of AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo met with Juventus' chief executive

Fabio Paratici in their hotel prior to the Italian side's Champions League last 16 first leg defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Zaniolo, 19, is one of Europe's most highly-regarded young midfielders, with the Italian making waves for Roma since his move over the summer – with the youngster part of the deal which saw Radja Nainggolan go to Serie A rivals Inter.

The Italy Under-21 international has been the subject of interest from sides across Europe, although Tuttosport are reporting that Serie A leaders Juventus are looking to beat the competition, with the club's chief executive Paritici meeting representatives of Zaniolo to discuss a potential deal.





The meeting took place in Juve's team hotel before their Champions League last 16 clash against Atletico Madrid, a game they lost 2-0, although highlights how highly rated Zaniolo is to be discussing a deal on the eve of such a huge game for the club.

Juventus face competition from Chelsea and Real Madrid for Zaniolo's signature, who could be priced at more than €50m, although the Blues could struggle to complete a deal after being subjected to a transfer ban.

Roma however remain determined to keep hold of the talented youngster, with the aforementioned media outlet that talks are set to take place between Zaniolo and the club over extending his contract beyond 2023.

Zaniolo has made 23 appearances for Eusebio Di Francesco's side this season in all competitions, scoring five goals, including both in Roma's 2-1 Champions League last 16 first-leg win over FC Porto in mid-February, in a performance that announced the versatile midfielder to a broader audience.