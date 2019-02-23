Maurizio Sarri Reveals Chelsea's Unorthodox Preparation Plans for Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has claimed that his side will prepare for only '60 minutes' ahead of their Carabao Cup final against Manchester City this weekend.

The Italian has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks following a number of high profile defeats, including a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Bournemouth, a 6-0 loss to Sunday's opponents City, and being eliminated from the FA Cup by Manchester United.

With speculation mounting over Sarri's immediate future at the club ahead of Sunday's final, which has seen former Chelsea assistant coach Steve Holland linked with taking over on an interim basis, the ex-Napoli manager has revealed how his side will prepare, insisting he wants to see something 'more free' at Wembley against the reigning Premier League champions.

"In this match, for 30 minutes, I saw a team very worried. Without confidence. So I don't want to press them," Sarri said following Chelsea's 3-0 second-leg win against Malmo in midweek, which saw them reach the last 16 of the Europa League, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"We will prepare for the match only on Saturday. I want to see something more free, so we'll prepare the match in 60 minutes, no more."

Sarri is aiming to win his first piece of silverware as a manager this weekend, as the 60-year-old continues to adapt to the constant pressure every manager expires during their time in England.

The Blues are currently level on points with Arsenal in the Premier League with 50 - one point outside the top four - although speaking ahead of this weekend's final, Sarri suggested he's receiving unfair criticism compared to that of Unai Emery at the Emirates.

He added: "We're one point from the top four, the same points as Arsenal.

"People say Arsenal are doing well, so we are doing a little bit better because we're in a final. And yet our season is a disaster. I don't understand."