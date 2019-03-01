Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Eddie Howe's Best Available Cherries Lineup

Bournemouth host Manchester City on Saturday as they look to climb back into the top half of the Premier League table.

The Cherries have lost three of their previous four league matches and Eddie Howe will be demanding that his players rectify this poor run of form.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Unfortunately, he will be without several members of his squad, including Callum Wilson, who has been one of the club's leading lights in attack this season.

Here's a look at how they may line up when City come to town for Saturday's clash.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Artur Boruc (GK) - The evergreen Pole has looked in fine shape since replacing Asmir Begovic in goal, performing admirably for a man pushing 40 years of age. He played a sizeable role in last week's draw with Wolves as he pulled off a string of key saves and was powerless to prevent an Arsenal demolition in midweek.

Nathaniel Clyne (RB) - Steady is the best way to describe Clyne's start to life on the south coast. He has failed to rediscover the form that launched him into the England set-up, yet remains a highly competent defender at this level.

Chris Mepham (CB) - Mepham was pivotal in a struggling Brentford side and looked to be something of a coup when Bournemouth acquired his services for £12m in January. However, the Welshman has looked shaky since joining the Cherries and will be desperate to show fans what he is capable of.

Nathan Ake (CB) - The former Chelsea defender has been a revelation since making a switch to the Vitality Stadium in 2017. Ake rarely has a poor showing and Howe has begun to build his defence around the composed centre half.

Adam Smith (LB) - Howe made room at right back after Clyne's loan move from Liverpool by switching Smith to the opposite side. The latter is evidently comfortable defending in either full back spot, with his performances on the left flank justifying his manager's decision. Additionally, his deliveries into the box have showcased the attacking threat he poses.

Midfielders

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Jordon Ibe (RM) - With just one assist and no goals in the Premier League this season, Ibe has certainly underwhelmed. However, his ability when taking on defenders remains a strong feature of his game. He will hope to demonstrate the full of array of his dribbling skills on Saturday, when he is likely to face the inexperienced Oleksandr Zinchenko down City's left-hand side.

Andrew Surman (CM) - Record signing Jefferson Lerma will be missing for the visit of the champions as he serves the second of his two game suspension. Surman has a wealth of top level experience and should be capable of performing the Colombian's role in the side. Nevertheless, Lerma is a significant loss for Howe's men.

Dan Gosling (CM) - When Lewis Cook damaged his knee ligaments it was Gosling who was tasked with replacing him in this Bournemouth side. The England international was pivotal to the Cherries' style of play, making this a tall order for Gosling. He has performed respectably in filling the void, though it is difficult to see him retaining the position once Cook returns to fitness.

Ryan Fraser (LM) - The Scotsman has been one of the Premier League players of the season with his blistering pace and calmness in front of goal leading to many goals for him and his teammates. He could terrorise Kyle Walker this weekend, who has looked suspect on numerous occasions this year.

Forwards

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Lys Mousset (ST) - Howe confirmed on Friday that Dominic Solanke would miss out through injury, so Mousset, who scored against Arsenal, is expected to start in his absence.





Josh King (ST) - King has lived up to his name this season, rising above some more established Premier League strikers in the scoring charts. He looked in fine fettle during the last outing against Wolves and should prove a handful for Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi.