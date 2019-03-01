Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's Best Available Citizens Lineup

Manchester City make the long trip down to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon as they look to overtake Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Laying just a single point behind the Reds, City have the opportunity to leapfrog their rivals who don't kick off until Sunday against Everton. Pep Guardiola and his players maintained the pressure on their rivals during midweek with a slender 1-0 victory over West Ham.

The Hammers result completed a perfect February for the side, with Guardiola hailing his men for an 'incredible' showing. However, neither he nor those out on the pitch will be resting on their laurels, with City still in the hunt for a stunning quadruple.

If they are to complete such a remarkable achievement they will need to collect maximum points against teams like Cherries.

Here's a look at the side Guardiola could field at the Vitality Stadium for Saturday's clash.

Goalkeepers & Defenders

Ederson (GK) - The Brazilian was peripheral for the majority of Wednesday night's win, yet pulled off a pivotal save from Andy Carroll early in the second half to keep his side on level terms.

Kyle Walker (RB) - Having started the Carabao Cup final, Walker was rested in midweek. He remains Guardiola's best option at right back though, and will need to be wary on the south coast when facing the mercurial Ryan Fraser.

Vincent Kompany (CB) - City's captain lifted his eighth major trophy with the club at Wembley. He may be in the twilight of his career, but is still a reliable defender when fit. He could prove vital in the coming weeks, with fellow centre backs Aymeric Laporte and John Stones currently sidelined by injury.

Nicolas Otamendi (CB) - Otamendi's sub-par performance in the Champions League against Schalke nearly left City with a deficit to overturn in the return leg. Fortunately for the Argentine, his teammates bailed him out. Once Stones and Laporte regain fitness he is unlikely to warrant a starting spot.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (LB) - On the brink of leaving for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer, Zinchenko chose to stay at the Etihad Stadium and fight for his place. He has since been vindicated, showcasing his capabilities as an attacking left-back for the Citizens.

Midfielders

Ilkay Gundogan (CDM) - Fernandinho has been the fulcrum of this City team all season and the side have suffered when he has been missing. Gundogan will look to lessen the impact of his absence and is experienced to feature in the Brazilian's role. His performance may be decisive on Saturday.

Kevin De Bruyne (CM) - De Bruyne was electric last season, splitting defences at will with his vision and immaculate passing. He has yet to reach those dizzy heights this time around, with his campaign disturbed by injuries. He has, however, begun to show glimpses of the form that drove City to an unprecedented total of 100 points in the 2018/19 Premier League.

David Silva (CM) - Another who has an impressive trophy haul at City, Silva continues to be instrumental to the way they play. His role may alter in the near future, but for now El Mago remains a consistent, dependable playmaker for Guardiola.

Forwards

Bernardo Silva (RW) - Like his namesake, Bernardo Silva is a hugely influential member of City's squad. This was clear for all to see during the win against West Ham, as it was his introduction that added impetus and momentum to what had been a weary display from the home side. After that display, his manager can hardly leave him on the bench for a testing trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Sergio Aguero (ST) - As the only fit striker at Guardiola's disposal Aguero is receiving plenty of game time of late. This is not at all problematic for the Spaniard, with his talisman currently enjoying a rich vein of form.

Raheem Sterling (LW) - Sterling's marked improvement under Guardiola's tutelage has seen some label the forward as 'world class'. His quality was evident on Wednesday evening, making a similar contribution to Bernardo when he was brought on. He has scored in each of his last six matches against the Cherries and will be looking to continue that marvellous run.