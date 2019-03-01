Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms Marcus Rashford Will Return to Man Utd XI Against Southampton

By 90Min
March 01, 2019

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Marcus Rashford has recovered from the ankle knock he suffered during last weekend's 0-0 draw against Liverpool and will 'probably' be in the starting XI against Southampton on Saturday.

Rashford, who has scored six Premier League goals in his last nine starts, had to make do with a place on the bench during the midweek win over Crystal Palace as he was not fit enough for anything more than a cameo appearance.

"Rashford is fully fit now. I'll probably start him," Solskjaer confirmed at his weekly press conference, via ManUtd.com.

The Norweigian has prioritised Rahford as his primary central striker over Romelu Lukaku since taking over from Jose Mourinho in December. But injuries to other attacking options and the fact that Lukaku scored twice against Palace, means it remains to be seen what tactics will be used.

Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata remain sidelined. Solskjaer had hoped that Anthony Martial might be available for the first time since limping off against Paris Saint-Germain last month, but United still seem wary over throwing the Frenchman back in too soon.

Slightly deeper, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic are still out.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

"I don't think there will be many changes [from the Palace game]," Solskjaer explained.

"We're not going to take any risks, so maybe Anthony, but it might just be even a few more days before he's ready, so probably the squad will look similar to Wednesday. Maybe one third of them will be Academy kids - maybe even more - so that's a good point to take out of it."

17-year-old James Garner made his first team debut at Selhurst Park on Wednesday and Solskjaer hinted after the game that the teenage midfielder would continue to be involved. Tahith Chong was also on the bench for that game, while 18-year-old Angel Gomes and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood had travelled to London with the group as well.

United continue to possess an incredible record of naming at least one home grown player in every matchday squad for the last 81 years and counting, stretching back to October 1937.

