Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
March 01, 2019

Atletico Madrid head to the Anoeta to face Real Sociedad on Sunday evening, hoping to keep pace with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.


Diego Simeone's side are seven points behind Barça but that gap could be ten if Ernesto Valverde's men win their second away Clasico in a week the day before.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The hosts are pushing for a Champions League spot after coming back from a slow start to the season, unbeaten in the league since Imanol Alguacil took over at the end of 2018, and sit just four points off fourth-placed Getafe.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 3rd March
What Time is Kick Off? 17:30 (GMT)
Where Is It Played? Anoeta Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 1
Referee? Jose Luis Gonzalez

Team News

Full-backs Andoni Gorosabel and Kevin Rodrigues are long term absentees, while captain Asier Illarramendi has missed the last eight games with a muscle injury. Adnan Januzaj is rated 50/50 for Imanol Alguacil's team. 

Thomas Teye Partey

Lucas Hernandez hasn't featured for Atletico since 9th February because of a knock and will miss out again, while Stefan Savic is likely to miss out on a place in the starting lineup with a foot problem. 

Diego Costa should be fit though, and could start ahead of Alvaro Morata up front. 

Predicted Lineups

Real Sociedad Rulli; Zaldua, Llorente, Navas, Hernandez; Zubeldia, Merino, Zurutuza; Juanmi, Willian Jose, Oyarzabal (c).
Atletico Madrid Oblak; Arias, Godin (c), Gimenez, Filipe Luis; Saul, Koke, Partey, Lemar; Griezmann; Costa.

Head to Head Record

Atletico were victorious in previous meeting, when Diego Godin and Filipe Luis netted at the Wanda Metropolitano last October.

La Real won the corresponding match 3-0 last season and are unbeaten against Atletico at home since 2015 - that 2015 fixture representing the last time an away side won this fixture.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO-VILLARREAL

It has been seven years since the teams have drawn.

In total Sociedad have won 16 ties, Atletico 18, with seven draws. 

Recent Form

La Real are currently on their best unbeaten run of the season, without a loss in 10 league and cup games, although they have won just four of those matches.

One of those victories was away at Real Madrid, Willian Jose and Ruben Pardo taking advantage of Lucas Vazquez's red card to secure a 2-0 win back in January.

Real Sociedad v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

After suffering back-to-back losses away at Real Betis and at home to bitter rivals Real Madrid, Atletico have won their last three matches – including an impressive win against Juventus in last 16 of the Champions League.

Before those aforementioned setbacks, they were unbeaten in 19 matches in all competitions. 

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures.

Real Sociedad Atletico Madrid
Girona 0-0 Real Sociedad (25/2) Atletico Madrid 2-0 Villarreal (24/2)
Real Sociedad 3-0 Leganes (16/2) Atletico Madrid 2-0 Juventus (20/2)
Valencia 0-0 Real Sociedad (10/2) Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Atletico Madrid (16/2)
Real Sociedad 2-1 Athletic Bilbao (2/2) Atletico Madrid 1-3 Real Madrid (9/2)
Real Sociedad 0-0 Huesca (27/1) Real Betis 1-0 Atletico Madrid (3/2)

Prediction

Both teams will come into this match confident of winning. La Real have only let in 12 goals at home in La Liga this season, while Atletico have only failed to score in three away games.

With those figures in mind – and Atleti's fearsome defence – a 1-1 draw wouldn't be a surprise. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message