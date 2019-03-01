Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Atletico Madrid head to the Anoeta to face Real Sociedad on Sunday evening, hoping to keep pace with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.





Diego Simeone's side are seven points behind Barça but that gap could be ten if Ernesto Valverde's men win their second away Clasico in a week the day before.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The hosts are pushing for a Champions League spot after coming back from a slow start to the season, unbeaten in the league since Imanol Alguacil took over at the end of 2018, and sit just four points off fourth-placed Getafe.

Where to Watch



When Is Kick Off? Sunday 3rd March What Time is Kick Off? 17:30 (GMT) Where Is It Played? Anoeta Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 1 Referee? Jose Luis Gonzalez

Team News

Full-backs Andoni Gorosabel and Kevin Rodrigues are long term absentees, while captain Asier Illarramendi has missed the last eight games with a muscle injury. Adnan Januzaj is rated 50/50 for Imanol Alguacil's team.

Lucas Hernandez hasn't featured for Atletico since 9th February because of a knock and will miss out again, while Stefan Savic is likely to miss out on a place in the starting lineup with a foot problem. Diego Costa should be fit though, and could start ahead of Alvaro Morata up front.

Predicted Lineups Real Sociedad Rulli; Zaldua, Llorente, Navas, Hernandez; Zubeldia, Merino, Zurutuza; Juanmi, Willian Jose, Oyarzabal (c). Atletico Madrid Oblak; Arias, Godin (c), Gimenez, Filipe Luis; Saul, Koke, Partey, Lemar; Griezmann; Costa.