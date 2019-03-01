AS Roma Willing to Sell Star Man Cengiz Under to Free Up Funds Amid Arsenal Interest

AS Roma are reportedly willing to sell star player Cengiz Under this summer in order to free up funds, with Arsenal highly interested in signing the Turkish youngster.

Under broke through at Roma in February 2018, after joining from Turkish side Basaksehir the previous summer. He has gone on to make 57 appearances for the Romans, notching 14 goals and 11 assists.



Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

But, despite his considerable precocity, the Serie A side are still willing to sell their prized asset this summer, according to reports from Corriere dello Sport.

La Lupa are in a struggle to balance their books, especially with qualification for next year's Champions League on a knife edge - Eusebio Di Francesco's side are currently fifth in Serie A, one point behind AC Milan.

And, as per these reports, they would not be beyond selling such a valuable member of their squad as Under, especially in the knowledge that a myriad of clubs, including Arsenal, have been sniffing around the 21-year-old.

The news comes as Under is momentarily restricted to the sidelines with a torn muscle fibre, a run stretching back five league games, in which his side are unbeaten.

Indeed, despite the Turkish international providing six goals and nine assists in just 25 appearances this term, it has been the emergence of fellow youngster Nicolo Zaniolo that has captured fans' attention.

With Zaniolo forming the cornerstone for the club's future, more big names could be set for the exit door at the Stadio Olimpico. Amongst those potential departures are Kostas Manolas (the Greek God in Rome himself), whose buyout clause is said to be just €36m, and Edin Dzeko, who at 32 years old, is still the highest paid player at the club.

