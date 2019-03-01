Stuttgart CEO Insists Bayern Have Yet to Table an Offer for Defender Benjamin Pavard

In a fairly bizarre set of circumstances surrounding Benjamin Pavard's move to Bayern Munich, VfB Stuttgart CEO Stefan Heim has said the club are yet to even receive an offer from the Bavarian giants, despite Bayern already confirming the move earlier in the season.

The club announced last month that the French defender would join on a five-year deal from the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign, after making a huge impression in his first two seasons in the Bundesliga, and winning a World Cup with his country.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

It seems as though Bayern may have jumped the gun, however, with quotes from Heim and former sporting director Michael Reschke telling a different story altogether.

At the time the deal was announced, Kicker quote Reschke as saying: "We can officially confirm a change of Benji only if there are signed transfer contracts."

At the 'VfB in Dialogue' fan event on Thursday, CEO Heim was asked to clarify, and said that negotiations were no further along, adding further that no instalments will be accepted in the payment of the player's €35m release clause.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

"No, there is no written offer from FC Bayern before," he said. "Who wants to commit him in the summer, must transfer the coal in July 2019 to the account of VfB."

It does seem as if Bayern will iron out the kinks of the deal eventually - they usually do when they get their sights set on a player - but it might be a situation worth following in the weeks to come.

If he does indeed move to Bavaria, however, it's clear they are landing a quality player. Though featuring mostly as a centre-back in the Bundesliga, Pavard displayed at the World Cup that he is also a quality option on the right of defence.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

The 22-year-old even famously scored what many believed to be the goal of the tournament against Argentina in the round of 16, so can count 'propensity for a screamer' among his attributes.