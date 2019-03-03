Watch: Mario Balotelli Jumps on Instagram After Scoring Goal

This might be the greatest celebration ever.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 03, 2019

Mario Balotelli just perfected the cell phone celebration.

In the NFL, former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn made the cell phone cool by having a teammate pass him one from under a goal post so he could make a call after a touchdown in 2003. Then current Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas copied it this past season.

But now, Balotelli has raised the stakes.

Why make a phone call to tell people about what happened when you can post the entire celebration on Instagram straight from the pitch?

People always say that if there are no pictures that means it didn't happen. So Balotelli made a video.

The goal was the first for Olympique Marseille in the match.

