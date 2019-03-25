Andrea Pirlo Claims Juventus' Victory Over Atletico Will Be a 'Turning Point' for UCL Aspirations

By 90Min
March 25, 2019

Andrea Pirlo has given his insight into Juventus' Champions League aspirations after watching the Old Lady come from behind in the second leg of their round of 16 fixture against Atletico Madrid. 

Juventus fought back against Los Colchoneros, going down against the Madrid side 2-0 before a trademark Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick saved the season for the Old Lady. Juve are the only Italian squad still competing in the Champions League and Pirlo says this could be their year to win the biggest club trophy in Europe. 

Speaking with Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia, Pirlo spoke about Juventus' Champions League goals going into the quarter-finals of the competition. The 39-year-old was at the game in Turin and hinted the match could be a springboard for further success: “Juve weren’t Juve in Madrid, they just needed to believe in themselves. There’s almost always a match that acts as a turning point.


"In the year you win a Champions League, there are incidents that make you understand that it’ll be your year. In Juve’s case, that perfect match, having eliminated the team hosting the Final, and Real’s exit…” 

Pirlo would know what he's talking about, having won the Champions League on two occasions himself, in 2003 and 2007 when playing for Milan. In the semi-finals of the 2007 tournament, Pirlo was in a very similar situation to Juve when his Milan side went down 3-2 in the first leg against Manchester United. However the Rossoneri were able to come back to win the tie and went on to defeat Liverpool in the final. 

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Juventus will be hoping to repeat Pirlo's 2007 success as they chase Europe's biggest club trophy, and they will take on a very dangerous Ajax squad who knocked out three-time reigning champions Real Madrid in the previous round. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message