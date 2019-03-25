Andrea Pirlo Claims Juventus' Victory Over Atletico Will Be a 'Turning Point' for UCL Aspirations

Andrea Pirlo has given his insight into Juventus' Champions League aspirations after watching the Old Lady come from behind in the second leg of their round of 16 fixture against Atletico Madrid.

Juventus fought back against Los Colchoneros, going down against the Madrid side 2-0 before a trademark Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick saved the season for the Old Lady. Juve are the only Italian squad still competing in the Champions League and Pirlo says this could be their year to win the biggest club trophy in Europe.

Speaking with Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia, Pirlo spoke about Juventus' Champions League goals going into the quarter-finals of the competition. The 39-year-old was at the game in Turin and hinted the match could be a springboard for further success: “Juve weren’t Juve in Madrid, they just needed to believe in themselves. There’s almost always a match that acts as a turning point.





"In the year you win a Champions League, there are incidents that make you understand that it’ll be your year. In Juve’s case, that perfect match, having eliminated the team hosting the Final, and Real’s exit…”

Pirlo would know what he's talking about, having won the Champions League on two occasions himself, in 2003 and 2007 when playing for Milan. In the semi-finals of the 2007 tournament, Pirlo was in a very similar situation to Juve when his Milan side went down 3-2 in the first leg against Manchester United. However the Rossoneri were able to come back to win the tie and went on to defeat Liverpool in the final.

Juventus will be hoping to repeat Pirlo's 2007 success as they chase Europe's biggest club trophy, and they will take on a very dangerous Ajax squad who knocked out three-time reigning champions Real Madrid in the previous round.