Everton Prepare for Huge Summer Transfer Window as Toffees Target Seven New Signings

Everton are set for a huge summer transfer window, as the club have targeted seven new players as they prepare a major overhaul despite uncertainty surrounding manager Marco Silva.

The Toffees currently sit in 11th place in the Premier League table and have been struggling to find consistent form under their new manager despite spending big last summer. Richarlison, Yerry Mina, and Lucas Digne were brought in to sure up the squad but the results have not been as positive as the club would have hoped. Due to their patchy form, the Portuguese manager is fearing for the worst if they do not finish in the top 10.

With or without Silva at the helm, Everton chief Marcel Brands is set for another summer of big spending with seven targets on his agenda. According to the Daily Star, the former PSV Eindhoven chief wants to bring in a goalkeeper, two strikers, two full-backs, a centre-back, and a midfielder.

This new strategy contradicts what Brands had said about the club's transfer policy earlier in the season, quoted earlier this month as saying: “I think we have a good squad and I am aware that the fans are asking if we can find a new striker who can score 20 goals. I think we are a very, very lucky club in England that we have three players with great potential who are just 21 years old.

“We have Dominic [Calvert-Lewin], we have Richarlison and we have Ademola [Lookman]. And if I bring in a new player, a huge striker or a name, should I destroy one of them?

“It is also my goal to protect those boys. Everyone agrees with me that they have great potential and a great future.”

Despite the previous statement, the chief looks to have changed his mind and is looking for a complete revamp of the squad following this season's disappointing results.

The first player to be identified by the club is Lille forward Rafael Leao. The Portuguese 19-year-old was being scouted by the Toffees last season but opted to head to Ligue 1 in search of more first-team opportunities. Leao was one of the players who terminated their contract at Sporting CP after the violence in the training ground.

Everton will attempt to climb into the top half of the Premier League table when they travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham on the final day of March.