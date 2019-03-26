Alisson Reveals the Hardest Thing About Liverpool Move as He Admits Merseyside 'Feels Like Home'

March 26, 2019

Alisson has joked that one of the hardest things about moving to Liverpool last summer has been getting to grips with the Scouse accent, but admitted Merseyside has become 'home' for him very quickly. 

The Brazilian plays with countrymen Roberto Firmino and Fabinho at Anfield and admitted that he misses his homeland – but that the presence of his family is helping him continue to settle. 

Quoted by the Mirror, he said: “I have been having regular English lessons. One of the hardest challenges I had at the start was getting used to the accent, not just the British accent but the Liverpool accent! But I’ve managed to deal with this. I can understand people and I can communicate with my team-mates, which is really important.

"Obviously Roberto Firmino was already here and then Fabinho arrived more or less the same time as I did. All the players are important, be they the local players from the UK or the players from overseas. I admire the strength we have as a team and the quality that every single one of our players has, but the most important thing for me is the team spirit.”

He continued: "Above all I feel at home here. Home is where the heart is and where the family is. My family is here, my daughter and my wife live here and my parents come when they can.

“My brother lives in Portugal, which is not too far, and comes when he can. That helps when I’m missing them. When I think about Brazil, I miss it a lot, but I have been welcomed here and I feel very much at home.

