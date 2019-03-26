Barcelona Make Definitive Decision on Move for Antoine Griezmann This Summer

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

Barcelona have ruled out any option of signing Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Griezmann has been continually linked with a move across to Barcelona over the past few seasons and appeared certain to join the Blaugrana last summer after months of speculation. However, he rebuffed the Catalan giants' approach and instead committed his future to Atletico, signing a new contract to keep him at the club until 2023.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The rumours have returned over the past few weeks, but it now appears that Barcelona are no longer interest in prising Griezmann away from Atletico.

According to Marca, Barcelona have made it clear that the ship has sailed when it comes to Griezmann and that the 28-year-old won't be provided with a second chance to join the club.

The Frenchman's representatives had previously contacted Barca to make them aware of his current contract situation, as his is soon to drop from €200m to €120m euros.


That hasn't changed the minds of the Barca's hierarchy, who have not forgotten the manner in which Griezmann turned them down last summer - communicating his decision in a documentary produced by Gerard Pique's company without the board knowing about it.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The chapter is now closed from a Barcelona perspective and the club are switching their attentions to Serbian striker Luka Jovic, who is coming to the end of his initial two-year loan deal with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Barca's backroom staff have been monitoring the 21-year-old's progress all season for club and country and both Pep Segura and Eric Abidal were in attendance during Serbia's 1-1 draw with Portugal on Monday evening.

