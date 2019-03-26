Bayern Munich Offer €56m for Luka Jovic as Race for Eintracht Frankfurt Striker Heats Up

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

Bayern Munich have reportedly placed a €56m bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic amidst significant interest from a host of European giants including Barcelona, Inter and Juventus.

Jovic has been turning heads all season with Frankfurt, registering 22 goals and seven assists in all competitions. The Bundesliga outfit are now in contention for a top four finish and surprisingly reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League, having dispatched Inter in the previous round thanks to a solitary strike from Jovic.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Bayern and Barcelona have recently been credited with an interest in Jovic, but it now appears that the Bavarians have made the first move. 

According to Mundo Deportivo, Bayern have already submitted a €56m bid for the Serbian and the offer is now being considered by Frankfurt.

Despite this, Barcelona remain interested in Jovic and have already discarded other potential striking options such as Andre Silva and Maxi Lopez as they go in search of the 21-year-old's signature. 

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The Blaugrana are in the market for a new number nine and they view Jovic as a future alternative to Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan is now 32-years-old and January signing Kevin Prince Boateng is the only other striking option at the club's disposal.

Barcelona representatives have been keeping an eye on Jovic all season and travelled to Lisbon to cast an eye over Serbia's Euro 2020 qualifier against Portugal - although Jovic did not feature.

Representatives from Inter were also in attendance on Monday night. With the Mauro Icardi situation threatening to rumble on, the Nerazzurri are looking to replace the Argentinean as soon as possible to make room for the arrival of Jovic.

Mundo Deportivo also suggest that Italian champions Juventus could be in the running as they are looking to find a replacement for Mario Mandzukic as the Croatian has just one year left on his current deal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message