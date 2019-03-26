Bayern Munich Offer €56m for Luka Jovic as Race for Eintracht Frankfurt Striker Heats Up

Bayern Munich have reportedly placed a €56m bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic amidst significant interest from a host of European giants including Barcelona, Inter and Juventus.

Jovic has been turning heads all season with Frankfurt, registering 22 goals and seven assists in all competitions. The Bundesliga outfit are now in contention for a top four finish and surprisingly reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League, having dispatched Inter in the previous round thanks to a solitary strike from Jovic.

Bayern and Barcelona have recently been credited with an interest in Jovic, but it now appears that the Bavarians have made the first move.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Bayern have already submitted a €56m bid for the Serbian and the offer is now being considered by Frankfurt.

Despite this, Barcelona remain interested in Jovic and have already discarded other potential striking options such as Andre Silva and Maxi Lopez as they go in search of the 21-year-old's signature.

The Blaugrana are in the market for a new number nine and they view Jovic as a future alternative to Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan is now 32-years-old and January signing Kevin Prince Boateng is the only other striking option at the club's disposal.

Barcelona representatives have been keeping an eye on Jovic all season and travelled to Lisbon to cast an eye over Serbia's Euro 2020 qualifier against Portugal - although Jovic did not feature.

Still tormenting Bundesliga defenders, even when he’s playing for his country.😉 Luka #Jovic scored on his full debut for Serbia against Germany last night.👌https://t.co/aMVy8pbv8y — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) March 21, 2019

Representatives from Inter were also in attendance on Monday night. With the Mauro Icardi situation threatening to rumble on, the Nerazzurri are looking to replace the Argentinean as soon as possible to make room for the arrival of Jovic.

Mundo Deportivo also suggest that Italian champions Juventus could be in the running as they are looking to find a replacement for Mario Mandzukic as the Croatian has just one year left on his current deal.