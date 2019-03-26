Gareth Southgate Demands Action Be Taken After England Victory Is Marred by Racist Chanting

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

Gareth Southgate saw his England side thrash Montenegro 5-1 on Monday night, but the fact that his players faced racist chants from fans dampened what should have been a celebratory mood, and he has demanded that action be taken.

Despite falling behind to an early Montenegro goal, Southgate saw his side fight back through Ross Barkley's inspired performance and score five goals without response. He will have been impressed with the way his players responded in a hostile environment when the atmosphere could have gotten to them and affected their performance. 

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/GettyImages

Following the end of the match, and after reports of the abuse being aimed at some of his players, Southgate said that they intend to make a report to UEFA. 

Speaking with the BBC, Southgate said: "I definitely heard abuse of Danny Rose when he got booked at the end - it's not acceptable. There's no doubt in my mind that happened. I know what I heard. We'll definitely deal with it in the right way and we have to make sure we support our players."

Although he watched his side put in a good display, the England boss was more focused on making sure his players were okay, and that they received the support they needed. 

"I heard it at the end of the game, I had not heard it earlier but certainly heard it behind us when Danny Rose was booked," he added. 


"What we have to do is make sure our players feel supported, they know the dressing room is there and we as a group of staff are there for them.

"We have to report it through the correct channels, it is clear that so many people have heard it. It is an unacceptable situation. I have spoken before about this and what can we do?

"We have to make sure we look after our players, we report it and from our side, we have to continue to make strides in our country and that we have to trust the authorities to take the right action here."

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who made his first international start in the game and was a target of the abuse, said after the game: "I don't think discrimination should be anywhere - we are equal. When you are hearing stuff like that from the fans, it is not right and it is unacceptable. 

"Hopefully UEFA deal with it properly. When me and Rosey went over there, they were saying, 'ooh aa aa' monkey stuff and we just have to keep our heads and keep a strong mentality."

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/GettyImages

In regards to the performance, in an interview with ITV (via the BBC) Southgate said: "The game was a simple one in that we talked all week about using the width. Our wingers were incredibly productive on the night. It was a fabulous performance from young Callum Hudson-Odoi. This place has been difficult for us before and it was a good test of character."

