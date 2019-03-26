Spain Manager Luis Enrique to Miss Tuesday's Match With Malta for 'Family Reasons'

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

The Spanish Football Federation have confirmed that Spanish national team manager Luis Enrique will miss Tuesday's match with Malta for urgent family reasons.

Spain are looking to continue their perfect start to their European qualification, having earned a 2-1 win over Norway on Saturday, but they will have to do so without their manager.

The RFEF confirmed the news on their official website, writing: "We want to report the absence of our national team manager Luis Enrique Martinez in the match that will be played tonight for family reasons of force majeure. We ask for discretion and respect for your privacy.


"The assistant coach, Robert Moreno, will lead the national team tonight against Malta at the Ta Qali Stadium."

Moreno has worked under Enrique for many years, including during his time with Roma and Barcelona. A master tactician, Moreno was quickly brought into the Spain setup once Enrique was confirmed as the new manager in 2018.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Spain battled to a hard-fought victory over Norway on Saturday, with an audacious penalty from Sergio Ramos earning La Furia Roja all three points in their opening qualifying match.

The victory sees Spain top Group F after the first round of fixtures, and they will look to strengthen their grip on first place with another three points against Malta, who managed to secure a 2-1 win over the Faroe Islands in their opener.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

After their humiliating early exit in last summer's World Cup, Spain will be desperate to qualify for the European Championships in style, as they seek to reassert their global dominance and lift the trophy which they last won in 2012.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message