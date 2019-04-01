6 of the Best Moments in the Premier League This Weekend

The 2018/19 Premier League season is fast approaching what everyone hopes will be a dramatic conclusion, with the latest weekend of fixtures not failing to disappoint at both end of the table and in the race for the top four.

Here's a look at six of the best moments from Saturday and Sunday.

Best 'Thanks for the Memories'

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Huddersfield will officially no longer be a Premier League team next season after their return to the Championship was confirmed on Saturday - the joint earliest relegation on record.

For Huddersfield fans, this is not a disastrous moment, with this period in the top flight providing two years' worth of cherished memories, rather than heartbreak.

They were promoted against the odds in 2017, stayed up against even greater odds in 2018, and have taken points off Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City during that time.

Who knows, maybe the Terriers will even bounce straight back...

Best Milestone

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Sean Dyche took charge of his 300th game as Burnley manager on Saturday, watching his Clarets team beat Wolves 2-0 at Turf Moor to ease fears of relegation.

Dyche took over at Burnley in 2012 and the club have admirably stuck with him, able to see past short-term form at a time when coaches are increasingly vulnerable to just a few bad results.

It was fitting that the decisive second goal was scored by teenager Dwight McNeil, a player that Dyche brought into the senior squad at the end of last season and is now establishing himself as an important first teamer in 2018/19.

Best Stare Down

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock had every right to feel aggrieved after his team was beaten by Chelsea on Sunday, first suffering from a Chelsea equaliser that should have been flagged offside, and then seeing Antonio Rudiger avoid more than a yellow card for dragging down Kenneth Zohore when the Dane appeared to be through on goal.

The potential red card for Rudiger was at least debatable, but the missed offside for the equaliser was a shocking lapse from the officials and it was less than 10 minutes after that Chelsea went in front.

Warnock was raging on the sidelines. But rather than continue his tirade at the officials on the pitch after the final whistle, the Bluebirds boss stopped just a few feet from three trio in black and furiously stared at them in total silence. If looks could kill...

Best Assist

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Luke Shaw was arguably Manchester United's best player in what was otherwise a disastrous first half of the season. But he, like most others in the squad, has still been given a boost by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken another big step forward 2019.

Shaw was the architect of both United goals in Saturday's Old Trafford victory over Watford, winning the ball and driving forward to start each move. In the case of the first goal scored by Marcus Rashford, that meant that directly assisting with an inch perfect defence splitting pass.

Best Save

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He's not even a goalkeeper, but Virgil van Dijk deserves credit for the best save in the Premier League this weekend after his textbook defending denied Tottenham a late winner at Anfield and allowed the Reds to go on and collect three points themselves.

Spurs could have stolen the victory when Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min raced away towards the Liverpool goal late in the day, but Van Dijk, a lone defender protecting goalkeeper Alisson, proved impassable and the chance went begging.

The Dutchman held his position superbly, cutting off the pass to Son that would surely have resulted in a goal, forcing Sissoko to keep the ball on his weaker left side. As soon as it became clear Sissoko had to shoot, Van Dijk raced across to put the Frenchman under enough pressure that he simply took a swing and blazed it over the bar.

Just five minutes later, Liverpool got their winner.

Best Goal

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Accounting for the possibility that Wes Morgan's back heel for Leicester was a fluke, the best Premier League goal of the weekend was scored by Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Although ultimately meaningless as it was no more than a consolation in a defeat to Manchester United, Doucoure finished off a fine Hornets move that sliced through their opponents.

The series of sharp, one-touch passes left the United defenders stood still, with Doucoure then calmly finishing past David de Gea. On another day, Watford might have taken at least a point.