Moise Kean Set to Sign New Deal With Juventus Until 2024 as Stunning Goalscoring Form Continues

By 90Min
April 01, 2019

Moise Kean is set to sign a contract extension with Juventus until 2024 after negotiations between the striker's agent Mino Raiola and the club's vice-chairman Pavel Nedved, according to a report from Italy.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent weeks both for the Bianconeri and Italy, and struck a 72nd minute winner in Juventus' 1-0 win over Empoli on Saturday.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Reports had previously suggested that Kean was close to signing a new deal with the club, and now Italian publication Tuttosport have revealed that the striker is likely to extend his stay at the Allianz Stadium until 2024.


The Italy international's existing deal was due to expire in the summer of 2020, but Raiola's relationship with the club and with Bianconeri legend Nedved in particular, have meant negotiations for Kean's renewal have been relatively straightforward. 

The report further adds that the teenager's imminent contract extension is seen as a major boost to the club's overall profile across the world, and that it could play a major part in negotiating bigger commercial deals with companies.

Having come through the Juventus academy, Kean made his professional debut for the club against Pescara in Serie A action aged just 16, and thus became the first player born in the 2000s to compete in one of Europe's four major leagues.

After spending the following season at Verona, Kean returned to Juventus and has enjoyed his most high-profile campaign to date with four goals in eight appearances for the side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message