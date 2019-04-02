Cesar Azpilicueta Refuses to Criticise Chelsea Fans After 'Sarri Out' Chants in Cardiff Win

Cesar Azpilicueta has refused to criticise Chelsea fans, after large sections of the away support sang for Maurizio Sarri's sacking during the match against Cardiff on Sunday.

Fan support for the Italian has been lacking for most of his tenure since his arrival in the summer from Napoli, with the Blues faithful publicly expressing doubt in his 'Sarriball' style of play amid mixed form.

Quoted by the Metro after a tight 2-1 win, Azpilicueta said: "I cannot complain about the fans. We have to give them something to enjoy on the pitch. With recent performances, it is normal they are not happy. It’s up to us to turn this around.

"We have always had their support in the bad moments, and when things are going well, we all enjoy them together. We have a great chance starting Wednesday [against Brighton] at the Bridge to play a great game and create a great atmosphere."

Chelsea are in a tight battle for the top four and a spot in next season's Champions League, currently sitting sixth, albeit just a single point behind Manchester United and Tottenham ahead of them.

"I think in the last couple of games, the performances have not been at our level," the Spaniard added. "We didn’t create a lot of chances, we conceded goals in an easy way. I think there is a lot to improve. We are nearly at the end of the season so we must step up. Yesterday we showed great character because we normally don’t come back from bad results."

The Blues host Brighton on Wednesday before a London derby against West Ham at Stamford Bridge the following Monday.