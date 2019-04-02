Leeds United's Barry Douglas Expected to Be Out for Up to Three Months With Knee Ligament Damage

By 90Min
April 02, 2019

Leeds United defender Barry Douglas will be sidelined for two to three months after rupturing the medial ligament in his knee.

The 29-year-old picked up the injury during the Whites' thrilling 3-2 win over Millwall last weekend but decided to soldier on until the final whistle. Despite seeing out the game, subsequent scans have revealed the extent of the damage which will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

It's a significant blow for Leeds as they look to secure promotion back to the Premier League after a 15 year exile from the top flight. Douglas has made 27 appearances for the side this term, racking up an impressive five assists from full-back and providing a useful attacking outlet.

His performances have been key in the club reaching second place in the Championship, a two point buffer separating them from chasers Sheffield United immediately below.

The Scottish international's importance to the team was on full display against the Lions on Saturday as he set up teammate Luke Ayling for a crucial equaliser with time running out for the Yorkshire outfit.

Pablo Hernandez also grabbed a brace for Leeds, helping to overturn the lead Millwall had built up with goals from Ben Thompson and Ben Marshall. That ensured the hosts took a vital three points in their bid to return to the top division of English football.

George Wood/GettyImages

Fortunately for manager Marcelo Bielsa, fellow defender Pontus Jansson returned early from a knee injury to face the Londoners, easing the Argentine's worries at the back.

